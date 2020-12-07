Nigerian dating app Trueflutter raises funding from 3 angel networks

Nigerian startup Trueflutter, which has built a matchmaking app designed specifically for Africans across the world, has raised funding from three local angel networks.

Built for African singles who are searching for long-term relationships and life partners, Trueflutter has been designed to be compatible with African culture and value systems, and uses an advanced matching algorithm, powerful filters and high-end security features.

The startup has now raised funding from three angel networks – Lagos Angel Network (LAN), SSE Angel Network (SSEAN), and SGC7375. LAN and SSEAN also combined to invest in fintech startup Trove earlier this year. Trueflutter will use the investment to accelerate its growth plans.

“At Trueflutter, we strongly believe that people should never settle in relationships, and have set out to help Africans across the world find life partners. We know our people, understand their preferences, and have put that knowledge into building the world’s most culturally compatible matchmaking app. The backing of these networks is an important milestone in our mission to make the Trueflutter platform available to Africans globally,” said Dare Olatoye, Trueflutter’s co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO).

LAN board member Bunmi Lawson said the network’s goal was to discover, coach and fund entrepreneurs that are using technology to solve real life problems while capturing untapped value in the market.

“For many eligible singles in Africa, finding a compatible partner can often prove to be a prolonged and daunting experience. We are confident that Dare’s team has created the right product to address this,” he said.