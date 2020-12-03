Nigeria’s CcHub launches syndicate to invest in early-stage African startups

The Lagos-based Co-Creation Hub (CcHub) innovation centre has launched the CcHub Syndicate, an investment vehicle empowering investment firms and high net worth individuals (HNWIs) all over the world to co-invest alongside the hub in the most innovative companies across Sub-Saharan Africa.

CcHub already runs the Growth Capital Fund, but has been on the expansion trail across Africa of late, acquiring Kenyan incubator iHub and ed-tech startup eLimu. This growth is continuing with the launch of “The Syndicate by CcHub”.

The new investment vehicle aims to accelerate the growth of early-stage ventures delivering value-adding services and products to the African market at scale. Across the continent, CcHub claims to have a network of over 650 startups that can trace their roots to its various programmes and interventions, and the launch of the syndicate aims to scale that impact.

“CcHUB Syndicate is an innovative funding platform which comes at a critical time when the world stands on the precipice of change. These times require companies with innovative solutions to critical problems in our societies. The syndicate seeks to solve the subsistent consumption that exists in diaspora remittances, by redirecting it towards investments in high-growth, impact-driven technology companies across Africa,” said ‘Bosun Tijani, chief executive officer (CEO) of CcHub.