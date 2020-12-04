North African startups invited to apply for Google regional accelerator

Startups from Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Morocco, Sudan and Tunisia have been invited to apply for Google’s first Middle East and North Africa (MENA) startup accelerator programme.

Announced in October as part of the Grow Stronger with Google regional programme, the Google for Startups Accelerator: MENA is a three-month digital programme for seed to Series A tech startups in the MENA region.

Also open to companies from Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Palestine, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Yemen, the programme will run virtually from January and will include between 10 and 15 startups.

Selected startups will be paired with relevant experts from Google and the industry to solve challenges they are facing in their businesses. They will also receive mentorship on both technical and business challenges as well as access to workshops covering machine learning technologies, product design/UX, customer acquisition, and leadership development for founders.

Startups must be based in the MENA region and should have already raised seed funding. Google will consider the problem the tech startup is trying to solve, how it creates value for users and how it addresses a real challenge for their home city, country or the MENA region broadly.

The company will also look at whether the startup aims to use artificial intelligence (AI) or machine learning technology in their product, service or operations to help solve current business challenges and successfully scale in the long run.

Applications are open until December 31.