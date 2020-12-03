SA access management startup LetMeIn banks $144k seed funding

South African tech startup LetMeIn has raised ZAR2.2 million (US$144,000) in seed funding to scale up and expand its visitor and access management platform.

A visitor management platform that has successfully rolled out across eight African countries with multinationals including Barloworld, Cerebos, Dairymaid and MultiChoice, LetMeIn started life in March as CoronaFighter, a chatbot and web-enabled app that assists large organisations to screen and track symptoms of COVID-19 in the workforce.

CoronaFighter has evolved into a fully integrated enterprise visitor and access management solution, LetMeIn, which has now raised seed funding from an unnamed impact investor to help build out its product and expand usage.

“LetMeIn has created the first integrated suite of compliance-based visitor and access management applications including an admissions chatbot, a QR scanning access management app and an advanced management dashboard complete with live statistics and detailed reporting capabilities. In addition, the CoronaFighter module can screen and monitor COVID-19 symptoms, and trace contact and area exposure to keep the workplace infection free,” said Marc Wetselaar, the startup’s chief executive officer (CEO).