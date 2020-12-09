Seedstars, Shell Foundation seeking African startups addressing energy challenges

Seedstars and Shell Foundation have partnered to identify sustainable, scalable and innovative startups addressing universal access to energy-related challenges, as well as sustainable agriculture, mobility and transportation.

With support from the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), Seedstars and Shell Foundation have launched the Energy, Mobility and Agriculture Innovation Programme to find African tech entrepreneurs in the mobility, transportation, energy, and agriculture space in order to provide them with the resources, training, and potential funding to scale their startups and impact.

The objective of this program is to support, catalyse and train the highest potential tech-based, early-stage, African-led startups working towards universal access to energy, sustainable mobility and transportation, or sustainable agriculture value chains.

Selected startups will take part in Seedstars’ three-month Investment Readiness Programme, which will provide the entrepreneurs with one-on-one mentoring with industry experts, potential funding opportunities, and the chance to leverage human and knowledge resources available within Shell Foundation.

Interested parties can apply here before December 20.