Introducing the African Startup Initiative Program created by Telecel Group, powered by Startupbootcamp AfriTech

Telecel Group announced today that through its subsidiary Africa Startup Initiative Program “ASIP”, it has partnered with Startupbootcamp AfriTech to launch the Africa Startup Initiative Program Accelerator (ASIP Accelerator).

The goal for ASIP is to discover Africa’s most talented entrepreneurs operating in the fields related to telecom and technology, and help them create successful companies at scale. The partnership with Startupbootcamp AfriTech will provide early stage startups across the continent with access to the leading accelerator in Africa.

The SBC model maximises Corporate Startup Collaboration (CSC) and the ASIP Accelerator is now actively seeking a select group of leading corporate innovators to join the consortium. Key industry verticals will include FinTech, InsureTech, AgriTech, eCommerce, Digital Health, and CleanTech, and these will be refined based on the focus of the corporate partners. Telecel, as the anchor partner, will provide the participating startups with access to markets through their mobile services across the continent. New corporate partners that join the consortium as Founding Partners would provide further benefits to startups through deep industry expertise, dominance in vertical markets, executive mentors, commercial contracts, and more.

Corporates who join as Founding Partners will reap significant benefits through access to the most disruptive startups on the African continent. The partners in the first SBC AfriTech Accelerator engaged in more than 60 pilots, POC’s, and commercial contracts with 29 startups over the last 3 years. These startups were selected from more than 4,500 applicants representing 80 countries. 90 per cent of the alumni are still operating and growing, and 40 per cent have raised follow-on investment rounds.

Eleanor Azar, Executive Board Deputy of Telecel Group, said: “Telecel is committed to expanding the tech ecosystem and we will help startups to scale by providing industry expertise and access to markets across our networks. We are very excited to partner with Startupbootcamp AfriTech to leverage their expertise and access to the most disruptive startups on the African continent.” She continued: “Telecel strongly believes in collaboration and we look forward to working with Innovative Corporate Partners as part of this Consortium.”

Philip Kiracofe, CEO of Startupbootcamp AfriTech added: “SBC pioneered the concept of multi-corporate backed accelerators, and starting in 2017, we proved that Corporate Startup Collaboration in Africa can yield extraordinary results. We are honoured to have Telecel as the anchor partner and are looking for Companies on the forefront of their industries to join as Founding Partners.”

The ASIP Accelerator Program, powered by Startupbootcamp AfriTech, intends to start scouting within the next month and the corporate Founding Partners will help determine the key focus areas of the startup applicants. Corporate Partners are also invited to join the selection committee which determines the final 10 startups that participate in the three-month ASIP Accelerator Program. This is a unique opportunity to bring startup innovation into your organisation, and SBC AfriTech will help facilitate successful pilot projects with your organization.

Join us today to accelerate the African tech ecosystem!

Prospective corporate partners can email [email protected] for more information.