Rwandan, Kenyan entrepreneurs invited to apply for JASIRI Talent Investor programme

Entrepreneurs from Rwanda and Kenya have been invited to apply for the Kigali-based JASIRI Talent Investor programme, which will help them turn business ideas into formal ventures.

JASIRI, supported by Gray Philanthropy, takes a long-term approach to developing exceptional entrepreneurs and aims to establish region-specific world-class entrepreneurial development programmes in East Africa.

The JASIRI Talent Investor programme selects, develops, and invests in entrepreneurs who demonstrate a history of exceptional entrepreneurial action. The programme seeks to take the entrepreneur through the full startup lifecycle from idea generation through validation and creation to business formalisation.

It is looking for citizens of Rwanda or Kenya, between the ages of 25 and 35 and with a Bachelor’s degree from an accredited university and a demonstrable history of entrepreneurial action to apply for the programme.

Applicants should be ready to complete the one-year fully funded Talent Investor programme on a full-time basis, and be willing to travel to Kigali for a period of three months for the residential part of the programme

Applications are open here until February 19.