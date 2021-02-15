LISTEN ** – Episode 18 of Disrupt Podcast

Disrupt Podcast offers listeners a fortnightly wrap-up of all the developments in the African tech startup ecosystem, interviews with key players, and audio pitches from innovative companies.

Increasing access to information and analysis of the African startup scene is at the heart of Disrupt Africa’s mission, and its content offering is now broader with the launch of Disrupt Podcast, available on Soundcloud, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and all other podcasting platforms.

In the 18th episode, Tom and Gabriella are joined by Johan Bosini from the fintech-focused Quona Capital to discuss the founding round raised by Nigerian startup Cowrywise, while Philip Kiracofe from Startupbootcamp AfriTech discusses the return of Africa’s premier corporate-backed accelerator programme.

The episode also includes a wrap of all the latest African tech startup happenings, while Adetolani Eko of Nigerian dating startup Vybe “pitches the pod”.

You can listen to episode 18 now on Soundcloud, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and all other podcasting platforms.