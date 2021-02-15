UCT GSB Solution Space opens applications for E-Track accelerator

The UCT GSB Solution Space has opened applications for the E-Track accelerator programme, designed to help founders validate concepts, develop their products, and scale their ventures.

The Solution Space, at the University of Cape Town Graduate School of Business (UCT GSB), is an ecosystem for early-stage startups as well as a research and development platform for corporates.

Built in partnership with MTN’s messaging app ayoba, the E-Track programme is a three-phase venture acceleration programme. Phase one is the Venture Launch which focuses on validating the venture concept. Phase two is aimed at accelerating the development of the validated venture, and in phase three the programme works on scaling ventures with the support of partners and investors.

Designed to support individuals and teams to build scalable businesses with a global potential, the programme targets high-impact individuals, aspiring entrepreneurs, and experienced founders. The E-Track programme is now accepting applications for the first phase, which is a prerequisite to be accepted into the next phases of the programme.

Applications are open here until February 22. Startups from all over the continent are invited to apply.