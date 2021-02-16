Applications open for 2021 Anzisha Prize, total prize money $100k

Applications have opened for this year’s edition of the Anzisha Prize, which offers young African entrepreneurs a chance to win a shared prize of US$100 000 and join a fellowship programme.

The Anzisha Prize, a partnership between African Leadership Academy and Mastercard Foundation, is now in its 11th year of supporting Africa’s youngest entrepreneurs.

The organisers seek to increase the number of job generative entrepreneurs in Africa, by identifying, training and connecting high potential entrepreneurs between the ages of 15 and 22. So far, 142 business owners in the programme have created more than 2,500 jobs.

“The world of work has drastically changed as we experience a global pandemic. Young entrepreneurs have remained steadfast and have supported their communities through difficulties. We’re thrilled to celebrate the next 20 young business owners who are, no doubt, paramount to job creation on the continent,” said Melissa Mbazo-Ekpenyong, deputy director of the Anzisha Prize.

