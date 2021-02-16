Ghanaian ed-tech startup SFAN raises $250k pre-seed funding to launch career accelerator platform

Ghanaian startup Stars From All Nations (SFAN) has raised a US$250,000 pre-seed funding round as it prepares to launch its career accelerator platform ReadyForWork.

Founded in 2016 by Tom-Chris Emewulu, SFAN is an education company that aims to unlock the potential of African youth through events and an immersive career accelerator called ReadyForWork, which is set for launch this quarter.

ReadyForWork aims to equip early career professionals with the skills and connections necessary to launch their careers, and help recruiters make data-driven recruitment decisions. With personalised educational content crafted by experts, one-on-one coaching, team conversations, and industry participation, learners are equipped with practical skills and exposed to real-world projects.

The startup has now raised funding from Ghana-based funder King Solomon’s Group, which will help it launch the platform publicly and expand operations.

“SFAN is set to bring the needed fresh perspectives to the scene through their digital career accelerator that equips entry-level job seekers with requisite job readiness skills and helps employers find the brightest talents across the continent,” the company said.