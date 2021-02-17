African prop-tech startups invited to apply for UAE-based scale-up programme

The UAE-based Aldar Properties has launched its corporate innovation programme, Aldar Scale Up, which will work with global prop-tech startups to provide them with growth opportunities.

Aldar has partnered with startAD, the Abu Dhabi-based global accelerator at NYU Abu Dhabi, and Tamkeen to launch the virtual market access programme, which will provide selected startups with a gateway to tangible growth opportunities, build strong networks, and validate global startup solutions providing the latest cutting-edge real estate technology.

Up to five prop-tech startups will be chosen to partner with Aldar for pilot projects following the conclusion of the programme, which will run virtually over a four-month period. Startups will provide innovative and sustainable solutions in the real estate sector such as effective energy management, the development of smart cities, and the protection of biodiverse ecosystems.

Opportunities to secure pilot projects with other UAE companies will be available for entrepreneurial ventures during the pitching process.

Hub71, Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem, will also be joining the programme selection committee. Prop-tech startups selected for Aldar Scale Up will automatically be shortlisted for Hub71’s Incentive Programme, which offers more than US$400,000 worth of equity-free subsidies including up to 100 per cent free housing, health insurance and WeWork x Hub71 office space for up to three years.

“Fostering a culture of innovation internally at every level of our business helps us create intellectual and practical progress at Aldar towards a better customer experience and lifestyle. This encompasses both product ideation and enhancements and further leads to improvement in processes and UX experiences,” said Maan Al Awlaqi, executive director for strategy and transformation at Aldar Properties.

“The prop-tech sector seems to be finally gaining steam globally and is revolutionising the landscape. As this narrative evolves, it is important that companies remain agile by tapping into emerging trends and investing time and resources in property technology. The Aldar Scale Up Programme is a good fit to our innovation lens as it provides a unique platform which connects promising prop-tech startups with companies and equips them with the tools to scale their businesses and grow in Abu Dhabi. We look forward to reviewing the submissions for the programme and seeing what the applicants have to offer.”

Applications for the Aldar Scale Up Programme are open here until February 27.