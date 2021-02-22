Egyptian fintech startups to benefit from Visa-supported training programme

Egypt’s Information Technology Industry Development Agency has partnered Visa to launch a fintech training programme offering a full-fledged package of benefits and services for Egyptian fintech startups and entrepreneurs.

The ITIDA-VISA Mentorship Programme aims to enhance cooperation in supporting entrepreneurship, encouraging startups to develop innovative fintech solutions, and promoting digital payments in Egypt.

Upon joining the programme, selected fintech startups and entrepreneurs will be eligible to access VISA’s development Application Programming Interfaces (API), which facilitates integration with VISA’s global network and experimenting with VISA’s sandbox. They will also be given access to Visa’s global partner network to empower their business and enrich their market experience.

Additionally, the programme offers a prize of US$20,000 for the best performing startup, after completion of the technical training and the business mentorship that includes business models, market requirements review, and learning about business methodologies that speed up accessing Visa’s network.

The deadline for applications is March 3.