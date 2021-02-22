National Innovation Technical Committee launched to help nurture Kenyan startups

The Kenya National Innovation Agency (KeNIA) has established a National Innovation Technical Committee that will help build a comprehensive and inclusive framework for nurturing startups at national scale.

The committee, set up by the agency’s board of directors, will advise and support KeNIA on a regular basis and help establish necessary linkages to help the agency deliver on its mandate.

Members of the committee will serve for a minimum of one year and a maximum of three, with membership voluntary and unpaid. The initial team comprises of KeNIA chief executive officer (CEO) Dr Tonny Omwansa as well as Dr Shikoh Gitau, Dr George Kosimbei, Tania Ngima, Ali Hussein, Florence Kimata, Jonas Tesfu, Harry Hare, Bernard Chiira, and Stephen Gugu.

“We are excited to have the team volunteer their time in supporting the innovation and entrepreneurship drive that KeNIA is embarking on,” said Prof Reuben Marwanga, chairman of the KeNIA board. “We are confident that their contribution will go a long way in making sure that we deliver on our mandate.”

The members of the committee span different sectors, including academia, investment, business development, management, and startup mentorship and coaching.

“We have diverse skillsets in the committee which gives us an opportunity to leverage not just on their skillsets but their diverse networks as well,” said Dr Omwansa.

Hare, who will chair the committee, said he was humbled to serve in the technical committee of such an important agency in the startup and entrepreneurship ecosystem.

“Having worked in the ecosystem for the last ten years, I am looking forward to sharing lessons learnt that will propel our country into the next level,” he said.