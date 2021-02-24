Applications open for female-focused green energy accelerator programme

The Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) has opened applications for the Women in Green Energy Ventures Accelerator Programme, which will offer female-run green startups access to support, mentorship and capital.

The programme stems from the Enterprise Development for Women-Owned Ventures in Green Energy initiative launched last year by AWIEF in partnership with the African Women’s Development Fund (AWDF), and will be implemented in Malawi and Nigeria.

AWIEF is targeting 10 women-owned or women-led enterprises involved in renewable and green energy production or service. Entrepreneurs will receive tailored support and training for scaling; one-on-one expert mentoring and coaching; tangible opportunities to raise capital; and access to networks, partners and investors for growth.

The Women in Green Energy Ventures Accelerator will take place over a period of eight weeks from March 15, and applications are open here until March 1.