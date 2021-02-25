4 SA startups graduate for virtual London Founder Institute accelerator

Four South African startups have graduated from the London chapter of Founder Institute, the world’s largest pre-seed startup accelerator.

Over 475 people applied to the virtual Founder Institute programme, with 60 founders from London and South Africa eventually selected to take part.

After an intense four months of aggressive business-building sprints and evaluation and feedback from investors and mentors, 13 companies have made it through, including four from South Africa.

Those companies were energyfundi, a marketplace for property owners to find and compare solar products, connect to verified service providers, and obtain energy financing; Picl, an information and social network allowing users to instantly learn, share knowledge, and solve problems across cultural, economic, and geographical borders; Tizzle App, a marketplace for extracurricular activities; and My Zuzu, – an ethical language learning and literature app.

“These programmes rapidly help you build strong foundations for building a fundable startup and when you do your seed round, investors are confident that they are working with strong and credible founders,” said Munyaradzi Makumbe, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of energyfundi.