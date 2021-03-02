36 Africa-focused impact funds selected for IA 50 list

36 Africa-focused impact funds have been selected for ImpactAssets’ prestigious “IA 50 Impact Fund” list, which is made up of private debt and equity impact investing fund managers representing a broad range of geographies and impact areas of focus.

ImpactAssets is a non-profit financial services firm that increases the flow of capital into investments delivering financial, social and environmental returns, and the IA 50 is the first publicly available database that provides a gateway into the world of impact investing for investors and their financial advisors.

It offers an easy way to identify experienced impact investment firms and explore the landscape of potential investment options, and this year’s list is now available. This year marks the 10th edition of the IA 50, and despite a tumultuous year, total assets under management (AUM) among selected fund managers jumped to a record US$228 billion in 2020, up from US$181 billion in 2019.

It includes 36 funds that have at least some focus on Africa, including Acre Impact Capital, African Frontier Capital, AlphaMundi Group, Bamboo Capital Partners, Calvert Impact Capital, Capria Ventures, Clean Energy Ventures, and CrossBoundary.

Also on the list are DBL Partners, Developing World Markets, FactorE Ventures, Fyre Fem Fund Managers, Global Partnerships, Goodwell Investments, INOKS Capital, Investisseurs & Partenaires, Kiva Capital Management, LeapFrog Investments, Lendable, Media Development Investment Fund, Mirova, and Okavango Capital Partners.

The Africa-focused funds are completed by Open Road Impact Fund, Pymwymic Investment Management, Quona Capital, responsAbility Investments, Root Capital, Shared Interest, Social Investment Managers and Advisors, Stichting Medical Credit Fund, SunFunder, UNICEF Impact Fund for Children, VestedWorld, Vital Capital, WaterEquity, and Women’s World Banking.

“We are thrilled to be included once again in the IA 50. ImpactAssets has done important work identifying a great swath of impact investors who are working to deliver positive impact on the world as well as positive returns for investors,” said Monica Brand Engel, co-founder and managing partner of Quona Capital, which invests in financial technology companies that are expanding access to financial services for underserved consumers and small businesses in Latin America, Africa, India and Southeast Asia.

“Quona is one of the first investors focused exclusively on emerging market fintech, which has produced unparalleled sector and operational expertise in the firm.”