Applications open for East African social business incubator

The Yunus Environment Hub (YEH) has opened applications for its GrowUp Incubator, which aims to support green social businesses working on innovative solutions for sustainable waste management in Kenya, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda and Burundi.

Co-founded and led by Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus, YEH supports and develops social business solutions addressing environmental issues in a financially self-sustainable way.

The incubator will support social businesses that have the potential to scale and create great environmental and social impact during a six-month programme that will provide entrepreneurs with tailored mentorship based on their needs, interactive capacity-building workshops, and networking opportunities with local partners and peer-to-peer support.

GrowUp is looking for businesses that have an impactful solution for sustainable waste management, have had a product or service on the market for between six months and three years, and have accumulated sales of between US$10,000 and US$25,000.

Interested parties can here until March 21.