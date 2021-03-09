Zimbabwean startup AfriBlocks selected for Techstars Seattle accelerator

Zimbabwean freelancing platform AfriBlocks has been selected to take part in the Techstars Seattle accelerator, securing access to mentorship, networks and US$120,000 in funding.

Founded in 2020, AfriBlocks is a pan-African freelancing marketplace that connects users with remote working opportunities and manages the process of applying for, getting, and getting paid for work end-to-end.

It has been selected to take part in the 12th edition of the Techstars Seattle accelerator, which is part of the global Techstars network and has unicorns such as Remitly, Outreach and Zipline among its alumni.

A worldwide network that helps entrepreneurs succeed, Techstars connects founders and their teams with other entrepreneurs, experts, mentors, alumni, investors, community leaders, and corporate partners who will help their companies grow.

AfriBlocks is taking part in the programme alongside nine other startups from across the world, with the accelerator to be delivered through a hybrid of remote and in-person programming, dependent upon COVID-19 conditions.

“Marketplaces and commerce are a mainstay of Techstars Seattle, and this year we’re excited to welcome AfriBlocks, which makes African freelance talent accessible to the world,” the organisers said.