SA startup Iyeza Health named winner of 8th Sankalp Africa Summit Awards

South African startup Iyeza Health has been named winner of the eighth edition of the Sankalp Africa Summit Awards.

Sankalp Forum, an initiative of Intellecap, hosted the virtual Sankalp Africa Summit last week, bringing together ecosystem stakeholders to share insights on a variety of developmental topics.

Each year, the summit recognises and rewards high impact enterprises in the Africa region which tackling key development challenges. The finalists get the opportunity to pitch their enterprises to a jury panel comprised of eminent business leaders and investors.

This year’s finalists were Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment Centre, MamaPrime and KIRI EV from Kenya; EcoV and Iyeza Health from South Africa, OBRI from Tanzania, Masaka Creamery from Rwanda, and MaTontine from Senegal.

Iyeza Health, a healthcare startup from South Africa, was named overall winner. The company collects and delivers high-cost and critical chronic medication for HIV, diabetes, and cancer treatment drugs from public health facilities to patient’s doorsteps through a bicycle delivery service called Iyeza Express.

The first runner-up was Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment Centre (WEEE Centre), a Kenya electronic waste management startup that offers the safe disposal of electrical and electronic waste. Second runner-up was OBRI Tanzania, an agri-food startup focused on processing and supplying healthier edible oils.

“Sankalp Forum is one of our largest initiatives that aim to bring the community together to help solve the problems that face us through cutting edge innovation and high potential entrepreneurship. Sankalp today, in its eighth year in Africa, brought to the World a post-COVID view of economic resurgence and resilience, thereby demonstrating our ability to drive action and influence outcomes,” said Arielle Molino, Sankalp lead and AVP for Intellecap Africa.