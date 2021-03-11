Applications open for class 2022 of MEST training programme

The Meltwater Entrepreneurial School of Technology (MEST) has opened applications for its next one-year, fully-sponsored entrepreneurial training programme in Accra, Ghana.

Launched in 2008, MEST is a pan-African training programme, seed fund and incubator for technology entrepreneurs in Africa, providing critical skills training in software development, business and communications.

Applications are open until April 29, 2021 for the programme, which will offer successful applicants in-depth training and mentorship, access to a global network and the opportunity to build the next generation of global software companies. It is open to entrepreneurs living in Ghana and Nigeria only, given travel restrictions caused by COVID-19, and will commence in September.

The training is delivered by global experts and includes extensive hands-on project work, as well as mentorship from successful entrepreneurs, CEOs and other executives from Silicon Valley, Europe and Africa. The programme culminates in an investor pitch for seed funding and the opportunity to grow a business out of one of the pan-African MEST incubators in Lagos, Accra, Cape Town and Nairobi.

Disrupt Africa reported in September MEST had invested a combined US$700,000 in seven tech startups formed by graduates from its most recent entrepreneurial training programme.