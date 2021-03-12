AfriLabs Annual Gathering set for Morocco in October

Pan-African innovation hub network AfriLabs has announced its Annual Gathering will take place in Marrakesh, Morocco in October.

Founded in 2011, AfriLabs is a network of technology innovation hubs on the continent, with a mission to support the growth of these hubs and their communities to raise high potential entrepreneurs that will stimulate economic growth and social development in Africa.

The network, which has 240 member hubs across 48 countries, was forced to take its Annual Gathering virtual for the first time in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but hopes to hold this year’s event, which coincides with AfriLabs’ 10th anniversary, in Marrakesh on October 25-27.

The theme for this year’s event is “AfriLabs at 10: A Decade of Empowering and Inspiring Innovation across Africa” and Douar Tech, an AfriLabs member hub based in Morocco, will be a co-host of the event.

“This year, AfriLabs will be 10 years old and we will be celebrating and reflecting on the strides of the innovation ecosystem in Africa. If you have been part of our story, we would like to say a big thank you! If you haven’t joined us in building the Africa of our dreams… well, let’s make it happen in 2021,” said Anna Ekeledo, executive director at AfriLabs.