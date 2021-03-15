Ghanaian e-health startup mPharma makes Ethiopia its 6th market in Africa

Ghanaian e-health startup mPharma has partnered Belayab Pharmaceuticals to launch Haltons Pharmacies via a franchise agreement in Ethiopia, making the country mPharma’s sixth African market.

mPharma is a technology-driven healthcare company that specialises in vendor-managed inventory, retail pharmacy operations, and market intelligence serving hospitals, pharmacies, and patients.

Founded in 2013, venture-backed, and headquartered in Ghana, it has expanded its operations to four other African countries, namely Nigeria, Zambia, Kenya, and Rwanda, and currently has a network of over 300 pharmacies serving more than 100,000 patients each month.

In 2019, mPharma acquired Kenya’s second-largest pharmacy chain Haltons, and the new franchise agreement with Belayab will see Haltons launch in Ethiopia, mPharma’s sixth market in Sub-Saharan Africa and third in East Africa.

Through the franchise, mPharma and Belayab Pharmaceuticals will open two operational pharmacies in Addis Ababa this year. Each pharmacy launched will offer Mutti – mPharma’s health membership programme – to patients in Ethiopia. Patients will benefit from discounts on their drugs and financing options that can help alleviate the costs of healthcare. Mutti will particularly benefit uninsured patients in Ethiopia who pay out-of-pocket for their medication and therefore bear the brunt of high drug prices.

“mPharma is connecting and empowering an inclusive universal medical coverage that benefits everyone in Africa by making access to healthcare affordable and safe. We are excited to be entering the Ethiopian market in partnership with Belayab Pharmaceuticals as we continue to build our long-standing commitment to partnerships for the good health of patients,” said Gregory Rockson, chief executive officer (CEO) of mPharma.

“This is an opportunity to develop a commercially-sustainable and scalable health impact in Ethiopia by improving access to quality essential medicines that will help the society-at-large so that everyone can benefit from affordable and safe treatment.”