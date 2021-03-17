Applications open for Orange Social Venture Prize in Africa, Middle East

Applications are now open for the 11th Orange Social Venture Prize in Africa and the Middle East, through which mobile operator Orange seeks to contribute to the socio-economic development of Africa and support innovation and entrepreneurship.

Since 2011, the prize has been awarded to innovative projects by startups, based on technologies that have a positive societal impact in Africa and the Middle East in the fields of education, healthcare, e-commerce and agriculture, or that help to meet sustainable development goals.

In 2021, in addition to the International Grand Prize which rewards three winners with prizes of between EUR25,000 (US$30,000) and EUR10,000 (US$12,000), Orange is also offering the International Women’s Prize with a value of EUR20,000 (US$24,000).

The competition includes two stages, beginning with a local phase that takes place between March and June in the 17 Orange subsidiaries. The countries will each choose three prize-winners. During the second phase, the winners from each country are in competition with each other and an international jury consisting of representatives of the Orange startup ecosystem meet to decide on the international prize-winners.

Applications are open here until June 4.