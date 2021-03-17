SA cloud-based security startup AURA launches in Kenya

South African cloud-based security startup AURA has launched operations in Kenya as it kicks off its international expansion strategy.

AURA has developed a cloud-based security and safety platform that provides on-demand, geographically-variable security responses from an aggregated collection of the best independent armed reaction companies in South Africa.

Its solution allows for a shift from location-specific protection to location-independent response and support, and offers a means of aggregating the supply of an otherwise fragmented industry without the need for the significant acquisitions activity that would ordinarily be associated with consolidation.

The startup, which has secured a couple of tranches of funding from HAVAÍC, a South African investment and advisory firm, is now expanding internationally, beginning with Kenya. The startup has partnered with KK Security in a move that will see it offer its emergency and medical response services in Nairobi and Mombasa.

AURA chief executive officer (CEO) Warren Myers said the intention was to address the fragmented and idle response capacity in Kenya while also democratising access to critical services by making them more widely available and more affordable than ever before.

The company has also appointed a new general manager, Hilary Itela, to head up operations in Kenya.

“We are excited to have someone of Itela’s calibre join our team as we explore the many unique opportunities within the East African market. Kenya has a strong, but fragmented private security and emergency medical industry. It provides an ideal opportunity for AURA to create an effective and efficient response network,” Myers said.

“Similar to South Africa, Kenya is plagued by significant crime issues, in particular, road safety, street crime, home invasions, burglaries and carjackings. With a high smartphone penetration rate, we are able to provide our users with affordable and accessible on-demand security and medical response and help keep people in those areas safe.”

In 2021, AURA will be focusing on further global expansion in territories with similar inefficiencies to South Africa.