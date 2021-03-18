Digital content creators invited to apply for 5th Digital Lab Africa

Applications are now open for the fifth edition of Digital Lab Africa, a mentorship and incubation programme for African creatives in innovative and digital content.

Created in 2016, Digital Lab Africa is an initiative of the French Institute and the French Embassy in South Africa, and is managed by the Johannesburg-based innovation hub Tshimologong Digital Innovation Precinct.

The first platform dedicated to creative content such as immersive realities, video games, animation, music, and digital art linked with innovation in Africa, Digital Lab Africa incubates emerging talent by offering them a springboard to fast-track their project development.

In its fifth call for applications, the lab is calling on artists, producers, designers, collectives, students or entrepreneurs from both creative and cultural industries, and from across Sub-Saharan Africa, to apply.

Chief executive of the Tshimologong Precinct, Lesley Donna Williams, said the Digital Lab Africa applications reflected the vitality and uniqueness of the African continent in the field of digital cultures and new technologies.

“Each year the level of innovation in terms of form, storytelling, content and technologies gets better. We expect DLA#5 to once again exceed our expectations and look forward to receiving quality applications,” she said.