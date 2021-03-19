Applications open for new accelerator helping startups leverage law to scale

Applications have opened for a new accelerator programme premised on leveraging the law to help African tech startups scale.

The Africa Startup Law Accelerator, which claims to be the first of its kind in Africa, is an initiative of The Lawyers Hub in partnership with HYBR South Africa, GoDo Hub Nigeria, and Tech Build Africa.

The programme will support and promote startup growth by strategically combining the startup acceleration needs in strategy and business development with training on a legal strategy for startup growth, investor readiness, and sustainability.

Applications are open to pre-seed startups based in South Africa, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Ghana, Nigeria, and Tanzania for the pilot programme, which is scheduled to run for 12 weeks in the first half of 2021.