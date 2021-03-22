Global virtual accelerator launches programme for African entrepreneurs

Globally-renowned virtual accelerator HexGn has launched its flagship Startup Ready programme for African entrepreneurs in partnership with Lagos-based hubs Passion Incubator, Leadspace, and HubOne by FCMB.

Startup Ready by HexGn is an online acceleration programme created by entrepreneurs for entrepreneurs to help participants transform ideas into businesses.

It is aimed at anyone in the early stages of building a company with global ambitions, with the programme helping early-stage entrepreneurs release MVPs in order to receive feedback and gain validation.

The three-month programme activities are focused on helping participants refine their concept, solidify their business model and enhance their readiness level for global investors. HexGn is offering scholarships and fee waivers to deserving startups with ideas that can scale up globally, and generate new job opportunities at the local level.

Applications are open here.