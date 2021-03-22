Nigeria’s Kwik Delivery raises $1.7m pre-Series A funding round

Nigerian startup Kwik Delivery, an on-demand, last-mile delivery platform that connects businesses to independent delivery riders dubbed Kwiksters, has closed a US$1.7 million pre-Series A funding round to help it speed its growth.

Disrupt Africa reported in July 2019 on the launch of Kwik in Lagos after the startup raised seed funding, and it saw speedy uptake. It secured further seed investment last year, and has now closed a pre-Series A round worth US$1.7 million from institutional and high net worth investors as it moves into its next phase of growth.

Romain Poirot-Lellig, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Kwik Delivery, said the financing round was enabling the startup to grow even faster and to expand into new markets.

“Kwik Delivery has demonstrated to customers and investors alike its efficiency as well as the relevance of its bold technology-based approach during a most challenging period,” he said.

The Kwik platform is currently open to Kwiksters operating in Lagos State, and is available on iOS and Android.