Land Accelerator returning to Nairobi to support land restoration entrepreneurs

Applications have opened for the third edition of the Land Accelerator, a Nairobi-based skills-building programme and curated network for entrepreneurs who restore degraded forests and farmland.

The Land Accelerator has been held twice in Africa, and is returning to Nairobi for the third time in October this year. The programme will also be launching in South Asia and in Latin America in 2021.

The accelerator contributes to efforts to restore hundreds of millions of hectares of land through the African Forest Landscape Restoration Initiative (AFR100), Initiative 20×20 in Latin America, and the Bonn Challenge.

It is anchored by an intensive week-long workshop when the cohort meets in-person. The top 100 companies will join the programme for exclusive weekly training and feedback on their progress, while a US$5,000 grant and the chance to pitch during a pan-African demo day will be awarded to the top 10 companies.

There is no fee for the program and the programme does not take equity thanks to the support of the the German Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), DOEN Foundation and the Mitsubishi Corporation Fund for Europe and Africa.

Applications are open here until March 31.