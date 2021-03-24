10 startups selected for Pan-African Fintech Accelerator

The Pan-African Fintech Accelerator has selected 10 fintech startups to participate in the maiden edition of the six-month virtual acceleration and immersion programme.

Disrupt Africa reported in December the Entrepreneurship Academy of the SANAD Fund for MSME in partnership with IMPACT Lab and MEST had announced an accelerator programme for high-potential technology businesses looking to scale their business, create partnerships, and explore North African markets.

The Pan-African Fintech Accelerator programme was designed to accelerate the growth of fintech startups in Africa and equip them with the skills and knowledge to successfully scale their solutions into North Africa through training, mentorship, acceleration, and market expansion.

Six of the selected companies are from Ghana, namely cloud-based accounting startup Built, money transfer and payments solution FXkudi, credit platform Motito, trade finance startup Growth Factor, farmer financing service DigiExt, and payment and money transfer platform Wayamoney.

Senegal and Ivory Coast are each represented by two startups, the former by payment aggregation platform InTouch and lending startup MaTontine, and the latter by cross-border banking platform Moja Bank and e-commerce service RSC Technology.

Each business will receive industry-specific training on how to assess and enhance their fintech product for the North African market as well as invaluable access to pre-identified potential clients, corporate investors, industry experts, and an ecosystem of institutional partners.

The programme will culminate with a showcase in June, where the startups will have the opportunity to meet and present their solutions to a global audience and industry network.