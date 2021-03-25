Startupbootcamp AfriTech, Telecel Group open applications for new startup accelerator

Startupbootcamp AfriTech and Telecel Group have opened applications for the Africa Startup Initiative Programme (ASIP), which aims to support the next generation of early-stage African tech startups disrupting a wide range of sectors.

Startupbootcamp AfriTech was launched in 2017 as the first multi corporate-backed pan-African startup accelerator. For its latest programme, it has partnered with telecoms firm Telecel Group, and applications are now open for ASIP.

Founded by Moh Damush, Telecel Group’s chief executive officer (CEO) as a CSR activity, ASIP aims to support young startups with innovative ideas that are creating a difference in their communities.

The programme aims to help startups achieve 18-24 months of growth in just three months, and will give 10 startups access to expert-led masterclasses covering scaling fundamentals – from the business model canvas, and lean methodology, to fundraising. They will also receive tailored mentorship from carefully selected mentors who will provide hands-on support and valuable introductions, and be connected with venture capitalists and angel investors.

ASIP will also introduce startups to the leading corporates in their industries for pilot projects and partnership opportunities, while they will also receive EUR15,000 (US$18,000) in cash and have access to over EUR500,000 (US$590,000) in exclusive partner deals from leading technology providers such as Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, HubSpot and SendGrid.

The programme will conclude with a digital demo day during which startups will present their newly scaled-up solutions to hundreds of investors, corporates, mentors and press attendees. Participants will continue to receive support long after the programme ends via the Alumni Growth Programme, which offers access to alumni-only events, deals and tailored introductions.

There are a limited number of slots for additional corporate Founding Partners to join the consortium. Meanwhile, the programme kicks off in July, and applications are open until May 14.