Applications open for Africa leg of global Extreme Tech Challenge

Atlantica Ventures and EchoVC have partnered to launch the first XTC Africa, a new regional competition of Extreme Tech Challenge (XTC), which is the largest global competition for entrepreneurs addressing the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through purposeful technology.

The XTC is a 501(c)(3) non-profit devoted to elevating the next generation of entrepreneurs creating new technologies and innovations to benefit humankind. Inspired by the UN’s 17 SDGs, the XTC supports and showcases the innovators harnessing the power of technology to address the greatest challenges facing humanity and the planet.

Through its global startup competition, XTC provides top contenders the potential for global visibility, the ability to raise capital, network with global entities, and gain mentorship opportunities they need to pioneer technological breakthroughs and help power a sustainable future.

The XTC competition is open to all product or service submissions based on a new technology or an innovative application of an existing technology built by the submitting company that has the potential to address one of XTC’s Tech for Good categories.

Competitors will submit their startup in one of 7 categories that bundle the UN SDGs, namely Agri-tech, food and water; Cleantech and Energy; Education; Enabling Technologies; Fintech; Healthcare; and Transportation and smart cities. There is also a Female Founder Award, and a COVID-19 Innovation Award.

Applications are open here until April 2. Finalists will be announced by the beginning of May, and invited to participate in the XTC virtual bootcamp and final judging for the category winners. Category winners will be invited to pitch at the 2021 Global Finals at VivaTech in Paris in June, where the winners will be announced.