Egyptian e-health startup TakeStep raises seed funding round for regional expansion

Egyptian e-health startup TakeStep has raised a seed funding round to expand operations to the GCC region in the near future.

Founded in 2018, TakeStep is a specialised platform focused on treatment for addiction as well as general psychiatry, and has so far helped over 15,000 patients through 24/7 counselling services via its patient-centric web and mobile platforms.

The cases are managed by certified and qualified doctors who are authorised to practice psychiatry by the Egyptian health authorities.

TakeStep has now raised an undisclosed seed investment round from two angel investors, one of which is Dr Mohamed Hossam Khedr, who will join the company as managing partner. Having validated its business model in Egypt and the United States, the startup will be using this investment to actively expand its operations to the GCC countries in the near future.

“We’re very excited about closing this investment round, and proud of the unfailing trust our investors have in us,” Mohamed Khashaba, chief executive officer (CEO) of TakeStep, said. “We look forward to further developing our technology and operations in order to help more patients in the region on their road to recovery.”

TakeStep’s new managing partner Dr Khedr is a seasoned business and investment expert with over 22 years of experience. Apart from building startups that have had successful exits, mentoring hundreds of entrepreneurs, and training angel investors, he was also managing partner at Endure Capital VC.

“This is truly an exciting time for TakeStep. I am personally thrilled about joining this exceptional team, and cannot wait to see how the company will grow in the coming months,” he said.

“TakeStep is very intelligently using technology to transform patients’ healing processes, and has a significant impact on the community.”