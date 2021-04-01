Nigeria’s TalentQL joins Techstars Toronto accelerator

Nigerian recruitment startup TalentQL has been accepted into the Techstars Toronto accelerator programme, securing US$120,000 in the process as it sets its sights on global expansion.

Founded late last year by Adewale Yusuf, Opeyemi Awoyemi and Akintunde Sultan, also co-founders of Techpoint Africa, Jobberman and DevCareer, TalentQL hires, develops and manages remote talent for global companies.

The startup is building a pipeline of quality talent for African companies as well as source and manage top local talent for leading international firms. Its model includes building talent campuses in less-crowded African cities with proximity to top tertiary institutions. It currently has 3,000 vetted individuals in this talent network.

TalentQL raised a US$300,000 funding round in November, and has now added US$120,000 to that after joining fellow Nigerian startup Plentywaka as one of 10 companies selected to take part in Techstars Toronto. Yusuf, TalentQL’s chief executive officer (CEO), said taking part in the programme would boost the startup’s “global operation strategy”.

He said TalentQL was launching in Kenya this month, and also planning on accessing the North American market via the Techstars programme, which begins today (April 1).

“African talents are undoubtedly competing favourably globally, and TalentQL’s work will expand the available talent pool to improve further Africa’s representation in the global technology talent space,” he said.

“It is a no brainer to be betting on the team behind the TalentQL. They are entrepreneurs who have built successful businesses, and we have no doubt they will replicate the same success here.”