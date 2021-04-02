Nigerian startups invited to apply for She Leads Africa High Growth Coaching Programme

Nigerian female-led startups have been invited to apply for She Leads Africa’s High Growth Coaching Programme, a three-month programme that provides growth-focused entrepreneurs with coaching and support to scale their businesses.

Run by She Leads Africa, a global media brand that helps young women achieve their professional dreams by providing expert advice and opportunities for networking, in partnership with Work in Progress! Alliance, the programme is open to businesses in any sector or industry, based anywhere in Nigeria.

Selected startups will get access to 18 masterclasses on crucial business skills with top business experts, and have the chance to win exciting rewards to support your business.

They will receive access to three months of intensive training on business and operational skills, access to a private community of high achieving founders, check-in calls with a personal business coach once a month, monthly virtual support group meetings, bi-weekly graded personalised scorecards, and support in creating a roadmap of tangible business goals.

Applications are open here until May 31.