Zambian startup launches super app in bid to become “WeChat of Africa”

Zambia-based startup JGo Africa has launched its super app, offering more than 60 on-demand services, as it bids to become the “WeChat of Africa”.

Founded by Nchindu Siabuluba, JGo Africa is a multi-service platform that includes offerings such as delivery services, ride hailing, resource sharing, a digital wallet, and social networking.

It launched last month, with the aim of becoming a one-stop-shop, as WeChat is in China and other regions.

“JGo was founded in the realisation that Africa lacks an all-in-one app. It is still growing modules. We are adding social networking and wallet integration for bill payments,” said Siabuluba.

“No one offers complete solutions in one app as a super app, and this is what we want to solve.”

The platform already has more than 420 users, who have conducted over 1,500 trips and transactions, uptake Siabuluba describes as “amazing”.

“We are in 18 countries, and growing quick. We expect to be in all 54 African countries soon through our franchising model.”

JGo, which charges commissions on services provided through its platform, hopes to raise US$1.5 million in funding this year to further integrate its app, and add to its team.