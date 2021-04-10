LISTEN ** – Episode 19 + 20 of Disrupt Podcast

Disrupt Podcast offers listeners a fortnightly wrap-up of all the developments in the African tech startup ecosystem, interviews with key players, and audio pitches from innovative companies.

Increasing access to information and analysis of the African startup scene is at the heart of Disrupt Africa’s mission, and its content offering is now broader with the launch of Disrupt Podcast, available on Soundcloud, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and all other podcasting platforms.

In this bumper edition of the podcast, so big it incorporates episodes 19 and 20, Tom and Gabriella are joined by representatives of Flutterwave, Kuda and ImaliPay to discuss Nigerian fintech funding, while Justin Drennan of South Africa’s Parcelninja discusses his company’s recent acquisition.

The episode also includes a wrap of all the latest African tech startup happenings, while Pieter Erasmus of South African fintech startup Ctrl “pitches the pod”.

