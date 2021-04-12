African startups invited to apply for Justice Accelerator

The annual Justice Accelerator is calling on innovative African startups changing lives and creating social impact to apply for a EUR10,000 (US$12,000) grant to grow their business.

The Hague Institute for Innovation of Law (HiiL) is calling on all game-changing justice startups to participate in this year’s HiiL Innovating Justice Challenge, the focus areas of which are Africa, the Middle East, Ukraine and The Netherlands.

Successful applicants will earn a place in the prestigious international HiiL Justice Accelerator programme, along with EUR10,000 (US$12,000) in funding and a package of tailored local support.

The programme is searching for promising startups and social enterprises who are solving a pressing justice problem in a way that is high impact and sustainable. Themba Mahleka, co-head of the HiiL Innovation Hub Southern Africa, said the numerous social and economic challenges of the past year had made tackling inequality and injustice in all its forms more urgent than ever before.

“Through the HiiL Innovating Justice Challenge, we are looking for the best social entrepreneurs from Southern Africa that aspire for everybody to have access to justice at work, at home, in the neighbourhood and in business,” he said.

The annual challenge attracts top innovations that have a proven solution with increasing annual revenue and impact, have a scalable business model, are on their way to financial sustainability and are led by a strong team with experienced founders. Applications from both for-profit and non-profit organisations are welcomed.

The HiiL Innovating Justice Challenge will accept applications for its prestigious Accelerator Programme until April 30, here.