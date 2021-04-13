8 startups selected for latest edition of Flat6Labs Tunis accelerator

Eight Tunisian startups have secured US$65,000 each in funding after being selected to take part in the seventh edition of the Flat6Labs Tunis seed accelerator programme.

Flat6Labs is the MENA region’s leading seed and early-stage venture capital firm, running a host of startup programmes and investing in more than 100 startups each year.

Its four-month accelerator programmes help entrepreneurs develop their business skills and provide them with a support environment to build their products, test market fit, improve their business models, and pitch to external investors.

Each participating startup receives US$65,000 in equity funding, as well as various kinds of support via the Flat6Labs network of experts, coaches, and mentors. Eight startups have now been selected to take part in the seventh edition of the Tunis programme.

They include Ahkili, a mobile application for appointment booking that connects patients to psychologists; E-stores Factory, a web platform that helps rent and manage e-shops for enterprises seeking to sell online; Hanoutify, a website generator which helps shops in the Maghreb region to develop their online presence; and Ms. Marion, a ready-to-wear label for women working in a formal work space.

Also selected are Lamma, a web and mobile platform reinventing urban movement for package delivery through an extended carpooling network; Proservy, a web platform that digitises an enterprise’s administrative and logistics management; Reedz, a mobile application for podcasts in Arabic and interactive book summaries in text and audio forms; and WeMove, a marketplace for daily gym passes.

“With the new challenges entrepreneurs are facing in the new economic climate, it is our duty to further support startups by providing them with a more tailored offer. Our programme has become entirely virtual making it more accessible for startups from all regions of the country,” said Flat6Labs Tunis president Yehia Houry.

Meanwhile, applications for the eighth cycle of Flat6Labs Tunis are open here until April 21.