MEST, Mastercard Foundation launch Startup Creation training programme in Ghana

MEST, in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, has announced the launch of the Startup Creation programme, aimed at supporting young entrepreneurs to build, launch and scale software technology-enabled ventures in Ghana.

The programme will be run under PRE-MEST, one of three new programmes, alongside MEST Express and MEST Scale, that MEST is currently running in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation through Young Africa Works, a 10-year strategy of the foundation to enable three million young people in Ghana to access dignified and fulfilling work.

Startup Creation will provide free training in entrepreneurship and startup development in response to growing demand for software entrepreneurs and entrepreneurial skills among young people in the country as well as provide the opportunity for participants to launch tech-enabled startups that solve local problems.

Over the course of 12 weeks, participants will undergo a series of subject-focused sprints and take part in workshops led by experienced facilitators as part of a curriculum designed to build their business acumen and technical skills as software entrepreneurs, and assist them in launching early-stage startups by the end of the programme.

Participants will also receive access to mentorship, funding and other resources needed to develop them into tech founders.

“The Pre-MEST Startup Creation programme is designed to equip young Africans who are passionate about starting tech businesses with the skills needed to succeed in this endeavour. The programme gives them the support needed and walks them through the process to build their products and businesses and also get some initial traction,” said Olufemi Adewumi, director of the training programme at MEST.

Applications are open here until April 30, with the first cohort kicking off virtually on May 17.