SA e-health startup Quro Medical raises 7-figure seed round to accelerate growth

South African e-health startup Quro Medical is emerging from stealth mode to announce the closure of a seven-figure US dollar seed funding round to accelerate growth.

Founded in 2018, Quro Medical has developed an affordable and accessible hospital-at-home solution that combines state-of-the-art hardware and software with clinical excellence to manage acutely ill patients in the comfort of their homes.

The startup is building the largest virtual hospital ward in Africa, which seeks to achieve superior clinical outcomes to conventional care at a lower cost. Quro Medical’s platform reduces the costs of healthcare delivery by leveraging real-time, data-driven clinical interventions.

It has now secured an undisclosed seven-figure seed investment, with the round led by Enza Capital and Mohau Equity Partners. Quro Medical will use the funding to scale its operations across South Africa to meet the demands of its growing client base, attract and retain talent and extend into markets with a highly competitive and innovative offering in a sector that is ripe and ready for innovation.

“We are focused on saving lives and enhancing patient care. The technology is the enabler, making all of this possible,” said Dr Vuyane Mhlomi, Quro Medical’s co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO). “This investment will enable us to accelerate our growth and meet the increased demand from our clients.”

He said Enza and Mohau were seasoned investors with experience in scaling businesses like Quro and helping them reach their full potential.

“We look forward to leveraging this experience in making Quro Medical a household name,” he said.