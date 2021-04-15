African hubs network AfriLabs adds 28 new members

Pan-African innovation hub network AfriLabs has added an additional 28 new members to expand its total membership to 268 across 49 countries.

Founded in 2011, AfriLabs is a network of technology innovation hubs on the continent, with a mission to support the growth of these hubs and their communities to raise high potential entrepreneurs that will stimulate economic growth and social development in Africa.

The new additions to its network means AfriLabs has extended its reach to seven new cities and one new country – Comoros.

Joining the network from Western Africa are Ilorin Innovation Hub, Unimak Workflow Innovation Hub, Duapa Werkspace, 8thGear Hub, Cirkle Labs, Equilibrium Zone, Fobespace Hub, The Hub, GoGlobal Hub, Dare to Innovate, Vision Incubation Hub, Noni Hub, Impact Cove and The Hague Institute for Innovation of Law Innovation Hubs.

From East Africa, new members are Institute of Innovation, Technology, and Entrepreneurship (SIMAD University), Muni University Business Incubation Centre (Muni University), SNDBX International, WITU Hub, DICOS Incubator LLP, Com’Work, Nakuru Box Innovation Centre and The Hague Institute for Innovation of Law Innovation Hubs.

From Central Africa, WETECH, Youth Business Cameroon (YBC), Startup Factory Djibouti, Kum’lab, and Akewa Accelerateur became a part of the AfriLabs family, while Innovation Co-Lab Durban, and The Hague Institute for Innovation of Law Innovation Hubs join from Southern Africa. Also added are 249 Startups and The Hague Institute for Innovation of Law Innovation Hubs from Northern Africa.

“We are always excited when we admit new members into our network. A journey that started 10 years ago, we still remain true to our core values of building and supporting a community that powers innovation in Africa,” said Anna Ekeledo, executive director of AfriLabs.

“The future is full of opportunities for the African tech ecosystem because of communities like ours, and our arms are always open to innovation hubs that want to be a part of us.”