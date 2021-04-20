Egyptian e-commerce startup Kemitt raises 6-figure seed round for Saudi expansion

Egyptian e-commerce platform Kemitt has raised a six-figure US dollar seed funding round to expand its team and operations, develop its technology, and expand to Saudi Arabia.

Founded in 2017, Kemitt is a marketplace that connects product and furniture designers with consumers, handling the manufacturing, overheads, and last-mile logistics.

The online platform allows customers to access over 15,000 SKUs, with an on-demand manufacturing option and 7-12 day delivery services to their doorstep.

Kemitt has secured a six-figure seed fundraise from a group of Saudi angel investors, which enables it to expand its variety and reach in Egypt, as well as enter new markets in the region, starting with Saudi Arabia.

“We are very excited about the opportunity this investment gives us. It will enable us to scale up our operations and expand to new markets,” said Mahmoud Fouad, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Kemitt.

“We invest in technology to drive growth, as we have prioritised solving logistical pain-points to ensure a smooth journey from the factory to customers’ houses. We believe that digitising the furniture industry in the region is crucial for the local economy.”