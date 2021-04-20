ITC #FastTrackTech Challenge at VivaTech: Apply before April 30! Innovative Solutions for Affordable and Reliable Internet in Africa.

Are you a formally registered African digital startup tackling the issue of affordable and reliable internet connectivity with an innovative solution? Then the ITC #FastTrackTech challenge is for you!

Apply here: https://challenges.vivatechnology.com/en/challenges/international-trade-centre

Despite a growing broadband coverage across the continent, the access to connectivity remains hindered by costs. Affordability in accessing internet services is the biggest barrier with at least 1.3 billion people living in countries where entry level mobile data plans are expensive.

The winner will get:

The opportunity to exhibit on the FastTrackTech booth at VivaTech (booth value of US$14,000)

A US$5,000 cash prize and 20 hours of mentoring on a topic of your choice

Linkages with VCs and partners from our network

The two runners-up will get: