8 Egyptian startups selected for Flat6Labs Cairo accelerator

Eight Egyptian startups have been selected to take part in the Flat6Labs Cairo accelerator, which provides companies with access to funding, mentorship and other benefits.

Launched in 2011 as the first office of the Flat6Labs MENA regional startup accelerator, the Flat6Labs Cairo programme provides startups with cash funding of between EGP500,000 (US$31,000) and EGP750,000 (US$46,000) with access to possible follow-on funding.

Participating companies also gain access to strategic mentorship, office space, a multitude of perks and services from various partners, and entrepreneurship-focused business training and workshops.

The accelerator runs two cycles each year, and has just announced its Spring 2021 cohort of eight startups. It includes fintech startup CreditFins, virtual catering platform Deli Llamas, digital advertising startup dKilo, and B2B lead generation tool ElSupplier.

The cohort is completed by AI-for-radiology startup Intixel, online jewellery website Lumiere, physical therapy platform Nureab, and The Baby Garage, which is a shopping advisory centre for kids products and services.