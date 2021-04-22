Applications are now open for CATAPULT: Inclusion Africa 2021

CATAPULT: Inclusion Africa is a series of Fintech for Financial Inclusion development programmes produced by the LHoFT Foundation.

Catapult has been developed in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs’ Directorate for Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Affairs, and is supported by key strategic partners.

The programme will take place from May 19th to 28th, with applications closing on April 30th.

As a leading financial centre in the Eurozone, the largest centre for microfinance in the EU, and recognised as one of the most innovative countries in the EU, Luxembourg is the ultimate European destination for Fintech to thrive. Both acceleration programmes are designed to push ventures to new heights, enabling the Fintech companies to grow, develop, connect, and secure funding.

Catapult: Inclusion Africa 2021 is the 3rd edition of the programme, funded by Luxembourg’s Directorate for Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Affairs. Based on the belief that entrepreneurship and financial services can improve lives around the world, the programme, technology agnostic, targets Fintech companies focusing on financial inclusion in Africa, building bridges between Africa and Europe, and is very much aligned with the sustainability goals of Luxembourg’s finance centre.

The programme aims to support fifteen game-changing inclusive finance ventures with venture development, growth and investment readiness training, plus access to mentors and investment with knowledge of doing business in Africa.

After two bootcamps, Catapult: Inclusion Africa now includes an active community of 24 Alumni companies, half of which have raised funds or concluded major strategic partnerships following the programme. The Catapult: Inclusion Africa Bootcamp in May 2021 will be followed by an in-person condensed 3-days Catapult: Inclusion Africa programme in early December 2021, at the Luxembourg Pavilion of the World Expo in Dubai, with the winner of the May 2021 edition.

Franz Fayot, Minister of the Economy and Minister for Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Affairs stated: “The programme builds upon the success of Catapult: Inclusion Africa, a programme enabling African start-ups to liaise with Luxembourg players in order to align common sustainability goals and promote financial inclusion.”

Nasir Zubairi, CEO of the LHoFT Foundation commented: “Luxembourg is a global leader in financial services and an international hub for microfinance and development. As the LHoFT, we act to drive innovation in financial services to ensure it best meets the needs of tomorrow. Catapult: Inclusion Africa is a core pillar in our strategy, bringing together inspiring entrepreneurs committed to developing the financial services of tomorrow, creating social change and delivering real impact. We are immensely grateful to all of our partners, for their amazing support in making these programmes a reality.”

Application Calls open: key Information for both programmes

CATAPULT: Inclusion Africa