2 African tech startups will take part in the Seedstars World grand final

Two African tech startups – Nigeria’s Ladda and Tunisia’s Fulfilment Bridge – have been selected to take part in the grand final of the global Seedstars World competition, giving them the chance to secure US$500,000 in equity investment.

The annual Seedstars World competition, which is taking place virtually for this cycle, received over 5,000 applicants from across the world, with 94 startups from emerging markets advancing to the regional stage.

Twenty startups, including seven from Africa, took part in regional finals earlier this month, where they were narrowed down to five who will pitch at the global final, where the grand prize is US$500,000 in funding.

Two of the five are from Africa. They are Nigerian fintech startup Ladda, which allows users to invest in savings, mutual funds and stocks all on one platform, and Tunisian logistics platform Fulfilment Bridge, a cloud-based global e-commerce logistics platform offering services such as multi-warehousing, shipping, inventory management, and fulfillment.

The other three finalists are Venezuelan e-health platform Pegasi, Malaysian fintech startup Finology, and Uzbekistani point of sale solution IMAN.

Seedstars is airing the grand final online on May 20, with interested parties able to register here to watch it. African startups Giraffe and AgroCenta are previous winners of the competition.