Ghanaian startup Jumeni launches waste management platform

Ghanaian startup Jumeni has launched a platform which allows individuals and businesses to access waste collection and recycling services via USSD, web or mobile app.

Originally launched in 2019 to build software for the field service management (FSM) industry, Jumeni has since pivoted into the waste management space, and has launched an on-demand waste collection and recycling service.

Dispose Green works with a network of collectors across the city to facilitate efficient service delivery, and makes waste management accessible to more urban dwellers. Requests can be made from any mobile device, and once a request comes in, the platform assigns the nearest collector to complete the pickup.

“We guarantee collection within 24 hours from when the request was made. We also do pickups for recyclables, like plastic bottles, paper and glass,” said Kevin Gawo, who co-founded Jumeni alongside Eyram Amedzor and Emmanuel Oduro after they met while taking part in the Meltwater Entrepreneurial School of Technology (MEST) training programme in Accra.

The company was recently part of the fifth cohort of the Ghana Climate Innovation Centre (GCIC) and the UNDP Waste Recovery Platform programme, which focused on finding the best processes and technology for management and recovery of waste. Dispose has been providing the services for almost a year, and has so far completed over 2,000 pickups.

The next step is to grow its network of collectors across the whole of the country, and expand the service into neighbouring countries in West Africa.