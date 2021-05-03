Applications open for latest Google Startups Accelerator Africa

Google has opened applications for the sixth class of the Google for Startups Accelerator Africa, which aims to support African tech startups through their crucial growth phases.

The Google for Startups Accelerator is a three-month online programme that includes three intensive virtual training bootcamps, mentorship, and Google product support.

Applications are open until May 14 to startups from 17 countries across Africa, including Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal. South Africa, Tanzania, Tunisia, Uganda and Zimbabwe, and the programme will kick off on June 21.

“Last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the first virtual class of Google for Startups Accelerator Africa was launched. It was the first all-online iteration of Google’s accelerator program for Africa, and saw 20 startups from seven countries undergo a 12-week virtual journey to redefine their offering while receiving mentoring and attending workshops. This year, with the sixth cohort, we want to continue to play our part by supporting developers and startups within the Africa tech ecosystem, ensuring they get all the access and support necessary to see them continue to grow,” said Onajite Emerhor, head of Google for Startups Accelerator Africa.